Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.79) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.27) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.85) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.74) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($21.52) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.16 ($18.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.47. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.85) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.31).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

