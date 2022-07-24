Brokers Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $27.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.18 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

NYSE ALB opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

