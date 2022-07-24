FY2023 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Increased by Analyst

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPS Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

