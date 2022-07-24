Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.97.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
