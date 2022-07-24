Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

