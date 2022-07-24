OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

