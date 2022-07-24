OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
