Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.07. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

