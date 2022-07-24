Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

