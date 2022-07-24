Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.11. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

