Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 388,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.08% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

