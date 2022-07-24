Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

