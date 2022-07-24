RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

