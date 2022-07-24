WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.