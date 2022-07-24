WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
