Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.14. Exscientia shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.