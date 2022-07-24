Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 3.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. 5,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,078,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.