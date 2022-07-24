Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 3.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. 5,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,078,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

