Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SAL opened at $23.78 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.