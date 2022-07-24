Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.48

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 3905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.87%.

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

