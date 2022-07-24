Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.68. 131,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,421,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.