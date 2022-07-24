Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 5.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.68. 131,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,421,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
