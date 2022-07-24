Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 17,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,874,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

