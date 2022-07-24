Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

