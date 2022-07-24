WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

