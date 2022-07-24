Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Navient has set its FY22 guidance at $3.20-3.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Navient Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

