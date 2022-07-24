Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tenable from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tenable by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $5,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 312.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

