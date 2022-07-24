Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

