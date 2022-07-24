Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO.B opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.88. Watsco has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

