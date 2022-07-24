Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.200 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWI stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

