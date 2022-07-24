Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 5,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,159,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. Analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

