Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.750 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $79.53 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

