United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 120,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,400,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 53.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

