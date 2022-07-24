Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

