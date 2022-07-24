Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $51.35 on Friday. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 11.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Agilysys by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.