Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.82, but opened at $59.13. Vicor shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.
The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.
Vicor Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
