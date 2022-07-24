Comparing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alector alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -12.65% -10.57% -3.81% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -162.88% -89.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alector and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 4 0 2.50 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $29.55, suggesting a potential upside of 525.96%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Alector.

Alector has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $207.09 million 4.41 -$36.33 million ($0.42) -26.07 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($5.07) -0.93

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alector beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.