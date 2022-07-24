Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 118.34 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.53 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.53

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.51%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -374.82% -122.91% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Summary

Sunworks beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.