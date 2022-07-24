Comparing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 1.85 $77.47 million $1.11 17.91 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.46 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 9.51% 7.68% 2.72% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, indicating that its stock price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.