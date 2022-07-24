Head to Head Survey: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) vs. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A National Fuel Gas 23.67% 23.85% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Fuel Gas $1.74 billion 3.46 $363.65 million $5.15 12.80

This table compares Excelerate Energy and National Fuel Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Excelerate Energy and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 National Fuel Gas 1 1 1 0 2.00

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus price target of 31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.00%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2021, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 21,537 thousand barrels of oil and 3,723,433 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 753,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2021, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

