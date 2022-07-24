Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 2,741.67

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,741.67 ($32.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.07) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.44) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,857.50 ($22.21) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,717.50 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,974 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,992.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,194.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 755.08.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

About Persimmon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 110 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.53%.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.