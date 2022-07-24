Brokers Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
