First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.