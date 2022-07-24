Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.