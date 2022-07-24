Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
