Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.37 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

