Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

