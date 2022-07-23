Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
Shares of UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.