Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,685 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

