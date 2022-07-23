Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.