CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,686 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

