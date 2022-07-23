CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

