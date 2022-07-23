American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

