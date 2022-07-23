Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,604,000 after acquiring an additional 270,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Snap Stock Down 39.1 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

