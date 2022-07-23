Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

